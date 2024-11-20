Comap S.E. Asia Was Granted Green Innovation Award For Excellence In Sustainable Energy Solutions Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2024 - ComAp S.E. Asia, a leader in sustainable solutions, has been honoured, together with dozens of other companies, with the Green Innovation Award at the prestigious Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2024, organised by MORS Group. This recognition underscores ComAp S.E. Asia's exemplary innovation in sustainable power production, showcasing initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental impact of produced energy, enhancing resource efficiency and employing alternative technologies to provide hybrid and resilient power solutions.





ComAp S.E. Asia Pte. Ltd. Managing Director, Bhuneshwar Prasad (centre), proudly accepts the prestigious ACES Awards trophy on stage from Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards (left), and Mr. Luis Bueno Nieto, Advisor to the ACES Council (right).

"Our journey has been one of resilience and commitment-our team faced the challenge of integrating diverse energy sources in remote locations, which tested our expertise and ingenuity. Overcoming this taught us the importance of adaptability and innovation. This award truly reflects our core value of sustainability, which is woven into everything we do. Looking ahead, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of clean energy solutions, particularly in underserved communities, to create a more sustainable future for all," says Bhuneshwar Prasad, Managing Director of ComAp Southeast Asia.



In recognition of ComAp's efforts, the ACES Council comments, "ComAp S.E. Asia has set a remarkable benchmark in sustainable energy management by seamlessly integrating innovative control systems that are transforming energy landscapes across Southeast Asia."



Hybrid Microgrid Solutions for Integrating Diverse Energy Sources



Since its establishment in 2011, ComAp S.E. Asia has specialised in hybrid microgrid control, utilising the latest technological advancements to develop adaptable solutions that integrate diverse energy sources, including solar, wind, diesel, and battery storage systems. These innovative systems empower communities, industries, and businesses to optimise energy consumption, reduce operational costs, and decrease reliance on conventional fuels. ComAp S.E. Asia is a subsidiary of its parent company, ComAp, headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic.



Resilient, Efficient and Sustainable Power for Remote Communities



In remote and off-grid locations, ComAp's microgrid projects in the Philippines and Indonesia have demonstrated substantial improvements in energy reliability and sustainability, showcasing the effectiveness of its control systems.



In the Rarotonga hybrid microgrid in the Cook Islands, the implementation of smart power management and load-sharing capabilities led to reduced fuel consumption and lower operational costs. Similarly, the Rottnest Island project in Western Australia integrated diesel generators with renewable energy sources, resulting in a 45% reduction in diesel usage.



Early Adoption of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Reporting



ComAp published its first-ever Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report this year, evaluating its performance in 2023. With this report, ComAp is prepared for the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), which will take effect in two years. The company has closely analysed its performance in relation to sustainability, undergoing double-materiality analyses, ESG-related risk analysis and carbon footprint calculation, while setting targets and ambitions for the future, including reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030.













