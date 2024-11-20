Google Doodle Today: Celebrate November's Half Moon With This Fun Interacting Game

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Google Doodle Today: November's Half Moon cycle will conclude on Friday. To celebrate the monthly lunar cycle of Earth's only natural satellite, Google has introduced a fun interactive game for its users.

Google's doodle for November 21 is an interactive game which requires participants to match different phases of moon to make a full moon pair. Before the game, users will get a brief intro about November's Half Moon phase and its importance.

About Google Doodle on November's Half Moon

November's final Half Moon cycle will conclude tomorrow, to generate interest among users about lunar cycle, Google Doodle has brought an interactive game for its users.



How to play the Google Doodle game?

In this game, users are required to play against the moon to test their knowledge of the lunar cycle. After a brief intro about the game, users will be asked to pair different phases of moon to make a full moon pair. Successful pairing will enable participants to win additional points. Users have to cross three levels to win the game. The Google Doodle has also hinted that winners may also be rewarded with a gift. They can also unlock November's four new wildcards by playing through nine new boards.

The Google Doodle will be visible in more than twenty countries across the world today, including India, America, Pakistan, UK, etc. Google users can also download Doodle Half Moon Rises wallpaper on from the website.



The search engine keeps honouring and celebrating different occasions from across the world by changing its search engine logo with a Doodle for a day. Earlier, Goole Doodle was used to honour occasions like India's Independence Day, Republic Day, and Children's Day. The company ran a full series of doodle to honour different games during the Paris Olympics held earlier this year. A few Google Doodle have limited reach based on the occasion they are associated with. Whereas, Google Doodles associated with a global event or phenomena like Lunar cycle are visible in maximum number of countries.