Reedy & Company Selects Appfolio To Drive Ongoing Performance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) operators with diverse portfolios continue to turn to AppFolio for its robust platform, innovative AI-powered solutions









SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF), the leader powering the future of the real estate industry, announced Reedy & Company , a leading Memphis-based property management company has signed a five-year contract and is fully integrated with AppFolio's suite of products to support its entire portfolio.

Reedy & Company manages a diverse portfolio of more than 3,500 properties including multi-family, single-family, affordable housing and commercial units across Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. After identifying the need for a robust, scalable solution to support its growing real estate portfolio and evaluating a number of leading property management software companies, the team selected AppFolio Property Manager Max to manage its real estate portfolio due to its industry-leading innovation and AI capabilities.

“We chose AppFolio for its innovative property management solutions that align perfectly with our commitment to operational excellence and enhancing resident and owner experiences. Its comprehensive technology platform replaced five other solutions we had previously been using. By leveraging AppFolio's advanced automation, data analytics, and AI-driven tools, we expect to streamline our workflows, improve communication, and gain valuable insights that will significantly impact our operations,” said Grant Hubbard, Vice President at Reedy & Company.

“With a diverse portfolio and plans to utilize key features such as Leasing CRM, Leasing Signals, and Database API, we are confident that the transition to AppFolio Property Manager will enhance our ability to manage our growing number of units efficiently while continuing to provide exceptional service to our residents and owners,” Hubbard continued.

“Reedy & Company exemplifies the type of multifaceted property management company that we look for in a customer,” said Katelyn Graumann, Vice President of Customer Success and Growth at AppFolio.“Our customers continue to see great value in our one powerful platform and AI-powered offerings that set the standard for innovation within the industry and help them grow their businesses.”

Over the past year, AppFolio has continued to innovate aggressively to provide the most comprehensive property management software platform on the market. This includes the announcement of FolioSpace , a next-generation resident experience that redefines how property managers and renters connect throughout the entire resident journey, along with new capabilities for Realm-X , its embedded generative AI that provides intelligent, real-time assistance by combining the latest foundation models with industry-specific context.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business.

For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mission North for AppFolio

...

About Reedy & Company

Reedy & Company, based in Memphis, Tennessee, is a premier property management firm dedicated to creating value for property owners and delivering exceptional living experiences for residents. With a firm commitment to integrity, accountability, and excellence, Reedy & Company has become a trusted partner for investors seeking both tenant satisfaction and asset growth.

For more information, visit

For more information, please contact:

Reedy & Company

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at