Calcimedica Announces Presentations At Upcoming Medical Meetings

Prof. Robert Sutton to
deliver plenary presentation on Phase 2b CARPO trial of AuxoraTM in Acute Pancreatitis (AP)
at American Pancreatic Association (APA) 2024 Annual Meeting
Poster presentation on Phase 2b CARPO trial at Emergencies in medicine (EIM) 2024 Meeting
LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica") (Nasdaq: CALC ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for acute and chronic inflammatory and immunologic illnesses, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for plenary presentation at
the American Pancreatic Association (APA) 2024 Annual Meeting being held December 9-10 in Maui, HI, and the acceptance of an abstract for poster presentation at the Emergencies in Medicine (EIM) 2024 Meeting being held December 8-13 in Maui, HI.
Details for the presentations are as follows:
Plenary Presentation at APA 2024 Annual Meeting
Presentation Title: Auxora Decreases the Development of Severe Organ Failure in Patients with Acute Pancreatitis and SIRS
Presenter:
Prof. Robert Sutton, B.A. (Hons), M.B., B.S., D.Phil., FRCS, University of Liverpool and Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Session Title: Abstract Session 2 – Pancreatitis
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, December 10, 8:00-9:30 a.m. HST
Poster Presentation at EIM 2024 Meeting
Presentation Title: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled Dose Ranging Study of Auxora in Patients with Acute Pancreatitis (AP) and Accompanying Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS)- CARPO (NCT0468106)
The presentation and poster will be available following the sessions on the Medical Events & Presentations section of CalciMedica's IR website
About CalciMedica
CalciMedica
is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel CRAC channel inhibition therapies for inflammatory and immunologic diseases.
CalciMedica's
proprietary technology targets the inhibition of CRAC channels to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury, with the potential to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases for which there are currently no approved therapies.
CalciMedica's
lead product candidate AuxoraTM has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in multiple completed efficacy clinical trials. CalciMedica
has announced topline data for a Phase 2b trial (called CARPO –
NCT04681066 ) in patients with acute pancreatitis (AP) and accompanying systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) and completed a Phase 2 trial (called CARDEA –
NCT04345614 ) in patients with COVID pneumonia. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial (called KOURAGE –
NCT06374797 ) in patients with acute kidney disease (AKI) with associated acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (AHRF) with data expected in 2025 and continuing to support the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial (called CRSPA –
NCT04195347 ) in pediatric patients with asparaginase-induced pancreatic toxicity (AIPT) with data expected in 2025.
CalciMedica
was founded by scientists from Torrey Pines Therapeutics and the
Harvard CBR Institute for Biomedical Research, and is headquartered in
La Jolla, CA.
For more information, please visit
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to,
CalciMedica's ongoing and planned clinical trials and the timing, design, expected patient enrollment thereof and the expected timing for the release of data from those trials, including its Phase 2b CARPO trial of Auxora for AP with accompanying SIRS, its ongoing Phase 1/2 CRSPA trial of Auxora in pediatric patients with AIPT, and its planned Phase 2 KOURAGE trial of Auxora in AKI with associated AHRF; the potential benefits of Auxora for the treatment of AP, AKI and AIPT; and the potential of CalciMedica's proprietary technology to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CalciMedica's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in CalciMedica's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023,
and elsewhere in CalciMedica's subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time and available at . These documents can be accessed on CalciMedica's web page at . The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof, and CalciMedica undertakes no obligation to update them after this date, except as required by law.
