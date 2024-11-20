Balfour Capital Group To Host Exclusive Investor Conference In Monaco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group (BCG) proudly announces its exclusive Investor Conference, a high-profile event for investors and advisors looking to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of finance. Taking place on November 26, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the prestigious Le Méridien Beach Plaza in Monaco, this event promises a unique blend of expertise, innovation, and networking opportunities.



Key Highlights of the Conference:

Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Officer of BCG, will lead the event. As a renowned industry leader featured on CNBC, Reuters, and Bloomberg, Steve manages over $400 million in global markets. Attendees will gain valuable insights into BCG's highly acclaimed Discretionary Trading Program and its latest innovation, the Solaris Algorithmic Fund, a cutting-edge initiative specializing in cryptocurrency ETFs and physical cryptocurrencies.



Esteemed Guest Speakers:

.Matthias du Verle and Anthony Flores, Co-Founders of Wolfgang ( )

.Sanjeev Kumar, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Harley Street Healthcare Group (HSHG) ( )

.Maxime Hacquard, Brand Director of Clavi ( )



These leaders bring expertise in technology innovation, luxury brand development, and data-driven marketing strategies, enhancing the event's focus on innovation and strategic investment opportunities.



Event Details:

.Location: Le Méridien Beach Plaza, 22 Av. Princesse Grâce, 98000 Monaco

.Date: November 26, 2024

.Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

.Format: Hybrid (In-person and online via Zoom)



In-person attendees will enjoy a fully catered experience. Virtual attendees will have access to breakout sessions designed for in-depth discussions with industry leaders.



Registration Information:

Seating is limited for this exclusive event. Interested participants are encouraged to RSVP promptly via . A Zoom link will be provided for virtual attendees upon confirmation of registration.

This conference is a rare opportunity to learn directly from BCG's top executives and its distinguished partners. Discover groundbreaking trends, innovative strategies, and actionable insights that will shape the future of digital asset investment.



About Balfour Capital Group:

With over 30 years of experience, BCG is a global leader in wealth management, offering expertise in real estate, venture capital, life insurance products, and advanced discretionary trading programs.

