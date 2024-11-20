More Than 140,000 War Crimes Recorded In Ukraine Over 1,000 Days Of War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 143,000 war crimes were recorded during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Yuriy Belousov, the head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict at the Prosecutor General's Office, said this during the conference“Strengthening Ukraine's efforts to investigate, prosecute,” according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“About 143,000 war crimes were recorded during the full-scale invasion. That's a lot of crimes. It's hard to imagine that number. On average, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies register 200-300 new crimes every day,” Belousov said.

He also recalled that if one opens the Rome Statute, which defines the crimes that fall under its jurisdiction (including the crime of aggression, crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes), it is difficult to find a single type of crime that has not been committed by Russian forces on the Ukrainian territory.



Belousov also highlighted that a significant number of civilian objects have been destroyed. In particular, this includes hospitals, schools, energy infrastructure and private homes.

“And every day they (Russian troops - ed.) continue to attack us with all possible types of weapons,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Tuesday, November 19, 2024, marked 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which was a continuation of the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in February 2014 and the seizure of parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the spring of the same year.