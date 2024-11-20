Rachel Mcadams Joins Prosearch As Engagement Director In Dublin

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) veteran chosen to oversee ProSearch operations in the EU as company continues its global expansion

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch , a leading provider of data intelligence and comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the appointment of Rachel McAdams as Engagement Director in ProSearch's Dublin office. In her role, McAdams will oversee all EU operations, leveraging her vast experience to enhance client relations and drive innovation as ProSearch continues to expand globally.

McAdams brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven record in the industry through her extensive firsthand experience at all stages of the eDiscovery life cycle. She is active in the local and global eDiscovery communities, holding leadership roles with Women in eDiscovery Dublin and the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA). In 2020, McAdams was awarded the Relativity Innovation Award for Litigation Support in recognition of her work. Her leadership will support the delivery of ProSearch technology-enabled services throughout the EU.

“I am thrilled to join ProSearch and work alongside such a talented team,” says McAdams.“The pace of technological advancement in eDiscovery is exhilarating, and I look forward to utilizing my expertise to help clients improve their strategies and outcomes.”

Prior to joining ProSearch, McAdams worked in various roles at service providers and law firms on matters spanning the globe. She holds numerous Relativity certifications, including Relativity Generative AI Pro, and earned her Ph.D. in plasma physics from the University of York.

“Rachel will focus on enhancing client experiences and exploring innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the legal sector,” says ProSearch Client Services Director Kenneth Spencer.“Rachel's addition reflects ProSearch's commitment to delivering exceptional service and staying at the forefront of industry developments.”

About ProSearch

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. The ProSearch eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. ProSearch's team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch.com .

