Aetina Debuts At SC24 With NVIDIA MGXTM Server For Enterprise Edge AI

Aetina , a subsidiary of the Innodisk Group and an expert in edge AI solutions, is pleased

to announce its debut at Supercomputing (SC24) in Atlanta, Georgia, showcasing the innovative SuperEdge NVIDIA MGXTM short-depth edge AI server,

AEX-2UA1. By integrating an

enterprise-class on-premises large language model (LLM) with the advanced retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technique, Aetina NVIDIA MGXTM

short-depth server demonstrates exceptional enterprise edge AI performance, setting a new benchmark in Edge AI innovation. The server is powered by the latest Intel® Xeon® 6 processor and dual high-end double-width NVIDIA GPUs, delivering ultimate AI computing power in a compact 2U form factor, accelerating Gen AI at the edge.

Aetina SuperEdge NVIDIA MGXTM Short-Depth Edge AI Server

The SuperEdge NVIDIA MGXTM

server expands Aetina's product portfolio from specialized edge devices to comprehensive AI server solutions, propelling a key milestone in Innodisk Group's AI roadmap, from sensors and storage to AI software, computing platforms, and now AI edge servers.

NVIDIA

MGX TM

Edge AI Server Showcases Enterprise -Class Gen AI

To accelerate Generative AI for enterprises, Aetina provides

the compact and high-performance AEX-2UA1 NVIDIA MGXTM short-depth server , a single socket server integrating the Intel® Xeon® 6 processor. By supporting the dual double-width NVIDIA GPUs with ultra-fast NVIDIA NVLinkTM GPU interconnect, the AEX-2UA1 unleashes ultimate edge computing performance in a compact 2U form factor. Additionally, it supports advanced networking with NVIDIA Blue F ield®-3 DPUs and NVIDIA ConnectX®- 7

NICs for high-speed communication.

The AEX-2UA1 empowers

enterprises to foster the private LLM, ensuring

secure

access to sensitive data while meeting stringent regulatory compliance. Built on a modular architecture, the AEX-2UA1 also offers remarkable flexibility and compatibility with current and future NVIDIA hardware, delivering greater scalability for enterprises in the future.

Aetina x Innodisk: Architect Intelligence in the Edge



The announcement of NVIDIA MGXTM

server reaffirms Aetina's position as the driving force in AI innovation within the Innodisk Group, showcasing its strength and momentum in pushing technological boundaries. Alongside Innodisk, we facilitate the widespread adoption of edge AI across diverse markets, enhancing the transformation of cutting-edge innovations into practical endpoint solutions.



Aetina showcas es

comprehensive edge AI solutions from AI inference systems to AI training servers at SC 24. Visit Aetina (Booth No. 420 ) to discover how our innovative edge AI server can bring business operations to the next level.



For more information about

SuperEdge short-depth server , please visit

.



SOURCE Aetina Corporation

