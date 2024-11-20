Messari Protocol Services Launches Solana Portal, Delivering The Ultimate Resource For In-Depth Ecosystem Analysis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Portal is the first in a series of ecosystem portals, delivering institutional-grade qualitative and quantitative insights, setting a new standard for ecosystem tools and analysis while lowering the barrier to entry for stakeholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Messari Protocol Services , the leading provider of data-driven protocol and ecosystem reporting, announces the launch of the Solana Portal, the first of many Ecosystem Portals being launched. The Solana Portal serves as a comprehensive homepage for investors, developers, and network users, offering both quantitative and qualitative data in one centralized location. These Ecosystem Portals are designed to provide one official source of truth, providing all stakeholders with the insights they need to make informed, critical decisions about network activities and trends. The Solana Portal is free to use, providing institutional-grade analytics tools to the public.

"The Solana Portal is much more than just another dashboard. Our competitors have gained traction with data-only dashboards, but we're offering something exponentially more valuable. Our Ecosystem Portals integrate qualitative insights that provide users with a complete understanding of what's happening across crypto networks. Whether you're an investor, developer, or end user, the Portal has everything you need-no more jumping between multiple platforms to find valuable insights,"

said Eric Turner, CEO of Messari.

Messari's Portal represents a transformative shift in crypto intelligence delivery. Until now, communities have had to piece together information from multiple tools like block explorers, GitHub, Discord, and various data dashboards. For the first time, Messari Ecosystem Portals bring everything together in one place. Going beyond basic metrics, Portal combines real-time data with curated qualitative insights and expert analysis, offering users both the numbers and the broader narrative behind blockchain activity for a more informed decision-making process.

With contextualized data and Messari AI summaries, the portal delivers 10x the value by integrating quantitative and qualitative insights in real-time, ensuring users stay updated on critical developments and trends with a complete, holistic view. Whether you're an investor, BD team, developer, or anyone looking to get concise accurate information on the Solana network you can find it in the Solana Portal . This includes:



Qualitative Data:



Project Recaps: Concise recaps summarizing key updates, news, research & quarterly reports, network metrics, token unlocks, and more across 7-day, 30-day and 90-day time periods



Key Updates: Monitoring of events (on-chain and offchain) in real-time with summaries, including the entire life cycle from start to finish



News & Media: Aggregated and consolidated feed on News & Media including Videos/Podcasts across 500+ sources, with AI Summaries of 150 words or less



Quarterly Reports & Research: Recurring reporting to measure and showcase growth across key metrics, developments, and on-chain activity



Announcements: Announcement board to share official updates to the community Resources: Collection of useful resources, documentation, and links for the community



Quantitative Data:



Network Metrics: Onchain data to measure network growth, including: active addresses, transaction fees/count, DeFi activity (TVL, stablecoin market cap, DEX Volume, etc.), active/deployed contracts, contract details, etc



Market Data: Price feeds, real & reported trading volume, exchange data & market information



Statements: Structured reporting of key metrics (e.g. market data, on-chain data) structured in a traditional quarterly statement format



Token Unlocks: Vesting schedules, token allocations, key unlock events Fundraising Data: Fundraising activity of key entities in the ecosystem including fundraising rounds, investors and more

The Solana Portal is more than just about providing convenience to their community. It's about lowering the barrier to entry, enabling stakeholders to 10x their output, setting entire ecosystems up for success, and building credibility, legitimacy and trust.

For more information on the Solana Portal powered by Messari visit href="" rel="nofollow" messar . For more information on Messari Protocol Services, visit messari/protocol-services .

About Messari Protocol Services

Messari Protocol Services is the leading provider of data-driven protocol and ecosystem reporting. MPS delivers institutional grade research and expert analysis into protocol and ecosystem performance through data standardization, quarterly data reports, protocol deep dives and portals that provide fundamental on-chain metrics. Messari Protocol Services trusted partners include blockchain projects such as Solana, Avalanche, Polygon, Filecoin, institutional investors; and industry professionals.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Messari

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED