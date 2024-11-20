Salmar - Sale By Primary Insiders In Connection With Release Of Employee Restricted Share Units Completed

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the announcement published by SalMar ASA ("the Company") on 19 November 2024 regarding the release of shares to participants in the Company's RSU program, and the participants ordering a third party to immediately sell a portion of the received shares in order to cover the tax liability.

The share sale has been completed and the price obtained by the third party by selling the shares in the was NOK 566.3408 per share.

- Arthur Wisniewski has sold 1 015 shares in the Company

- Eva Haugen has sold 792 shares in the Company

- Frode Arntsen has sold 2 113 shares in the Company

- Håkon Husby has sold 528 shares in the Company

- Roger Bekken has sold 1 567 shares in the Company

- Runar Sivertsen has sold 874 shares in the Company

- Gunn Marit Sivertsen (person closely associated to a primary insider) has sold 337 shares in the Company

- Simon Søbstad has sold 1 014 shares in the Company

- Ingvild Kindlihagen has sold 198 shares in the Company

- Ulrik Steinvik has sold 1 336 shares in the Company

The total holdings of the primary insiders following completion of the share sale is set out in the stock exchange announcement published on 19 November 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: + 47 936 30 449

E-mail: ...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act