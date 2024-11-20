Algosec Wins Two Cisco Partnership Awards, Recognizing The Value For Securing Application Connectivity Across Hybrid Networks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cisco awards AlgoSec with EMEA Co-Sell Partner of the Year and Cisco Meraki Marketplace Tech Partner of the Month based on the company's continued innovation and dedication to application security

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cybersecurity leader AlgoSec announced it was named November 2024's Cisco Meraki Marketplace Tech Partner of the Month. AlgoSec received the award for its Secure Application Connectivity platform, which transforms security policy management by intelligently automating and orchestrating security change processes.

Cisco's cloud-managed Meraki platform enables users to centrally manage and configure security solutions, bridging the gap between hardware and the cloud to deliver a high-performance network. When integrated with AlgoSec's secure application connectivity platform, joint customers can achieve holistic visibility across their Cisco and multivendor network, expedite security policy changes, reduce risks, prevent outages and ensure continuous compliance.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a value-added partner by Cisco,” said Reinhard Eichborn , Director of Strategic Alliances at AlgoSec.“In the current security landscape, embracing automation to eliminate human errors, misconfigurations and prolonged outages is vital. Our partnership with Cisco enables us to do this by giving customers a holistic view of how applications operate within their network, removing the need for manual monitoring and data processing. It's a single source of truth for application security management that helps sustain business-critical operations and limit the threat of a potential data breach."

AlgoSec has been recognized by winning Cisco's Co-Sell Partner of the Year EMEA award for its collaborative efforts to jointly market and sell complementary solutions alongside Cisco to allow joint customers to secure their complex networks by focusing on the applications that run their businesses. The dynamic partnership focuses on improving visibility, automating application connectivity changes and easily discovering and managing risks by integrating the AlgoSec platform with Cisco's network solutions. The awards program honors top-performing partners that have introduced innovative processes, seized new opportunities and adopted sales approaches that achieve substantial business outcomes for customers.

In today's threat environment, innovative security measures that prioritize security at the application level have become essential. Further underscoring AlgoSec's commitment to application security, the company was recently recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine's Top InfoSec Innovator 2024 awards as a winner in the Hot Company Application Security and Most Innovative Network Security and Management categories. The program awards companies that demonstrate understanding of tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach.

