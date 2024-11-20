(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AIR Also to Launch Al Fakher Tobacco Pods, Zodiac Tea Pods, and Pacific Realms CBD Pods in the U.S.



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Inhalation Rituals

(AIR), and distributor of Al Fakher, the world's #1 hookah brand, is

proud to announce the launch of OOKA , the most versatile and convenient way to enjoy hookah, in the U.S. The stylish and portable charcoal-free device provides a new and modern way to experience hookah through its state-of-the-art pod system and heating technology.

Advanced Inhalation Rituals (AIR) launches OOKA, a revolutionary charcoal-free hookah device, in the United States.

OOKA offers the most versatile and convenient way to enjoy hookah.

Continue Reading

Along with the device, AIR is launching Al Fakher tobacco pods, Zodiac (nicotine-free, tea-based molasses pods), and Pacific Realms (premium, CBD-rich hemp flower pods). OOKA pods contain authentic hookah molasses, tea-based molasses, or CBD-rich hemp flower and are hand-packed with care.

OOKA, the future of hookah, is backed by years of research and millions in development. In comparison to traditional hookah, OOKA is cleaner, requiring no charcoal and eliminating the inconvenience of preparation, ash, and mess. Portable and easy to assemble, it utilizes a pod-based system and can be enjoyed faster than traditional hookah devices. In only five minutes, it's ready to provide approximately 45 to 60 minutes of enjoyment.

Additionally, OOKA utilizes advanced heating technology that ensures each pod is heated to optimum temperature. It does so by reading a smart NFC chip (unique to each pod) that communicates the heating profile to the OOKA device. This allows OOKA to deliver consistent sessions every single time. Its premium-grade aluminum pod capsules with nano perforations ensure ideal heat distribution and enhanced airflow.

"As the consumer demand for cleaner experiences grows, OOKA not only reimagines a centuries-old tradition, but also creates new opportunities for people to connect," said Ashley Bock, Marketing Director of the Americas at AIR. "Without the need for messy charcoal, OOKA offers a cleaner, more enjoyable experience, bringing people closer and sparking social connection in a whole new way."

In the U.S., the OOKA device sells for $399. Tea-based and tobacco hookah pods come in packs of two for $12 and CBD pods, available later this year, will come in packs of two for $16. For more information or to make a purchase, visit href="" rel="nofollow" ook .

About Advanced Inhalation Rituals (AIR)

Founded in 1999 and based in Dubai, Advanced Inhalation Rituals (AIR) operates in over 100 countries and leads the $19 billion global hookah market. With a focus on innovation, it combines tradition with cutting-edge technology, growing 3x faster than competitors over the past decade.

In 2023, AIR revolutionized the future of hookah with the launch of OOKA, offering the most versatile and convenient way to enjoy hookah. Featuring advanced heating, a pod system, sleek design, and exceptional performance, OOKA modernizes the traditional hookah experience. AIR holds 47% of the global hookah market, which is projected to grow to $22 billion by 2026. Its portfolio includes brands like Al Fakher, the world's leading hookah brand, Hookah-Shisha, the top e-commerce platform for all things hookah, and the OOKA device as well as Al Fakher, Zodiac, and Pacific Realms OOKA pods. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350 / [email protected]



SOURCE OOKA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED