Fight Colorectal Cancer Leads Initiative To Improve Quality Care In Colorectal Cancer

In response to the persistently high nationwide burden of colorectal cancer (CRC), Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) has launched the Colorectal Cancer Care Initiative (CRCCI) , a vital collaboration aimed at revolutionizing colorectal cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment. A diverse group of stakeholders-including survivors, caregivers, healthcare providers, researchers, and leaders- developed strategies to address the urgent challenges posed by the country's second-leading cause of cancer deaths among men and women combined.

At the heart of the initiative is the Colorectal Cancer Care Report, which leveraged real-world data, scientific literature, and patient experience to set goals for improving prevention, diagnosis, and care nationwide. By striving for these goals, we can reduce the impact of colorectal cancer and improve the health and lives of millions.

Guided by real-world data, the CRCCI lays out five targets to help achieve two key goals:

Goal 1: Timely Colorectal Cancer Screening

80% screening rate for average-risk patients

80% of patients with a positive non-invasive screening test result receive a follow-up colonoscopy within 90 days

Goal 2: Accurate, Informative Diagnosis and Timely Treatment Initiation

80% of patients initiate treatment within 6 weeks of CRC diagnosis

80% of patients diagnosed with stage III or stage IV CRC receive biomarker testing

80% of patients diagnosed with CRC receive genetic testing (germline at diagnosis, somatic at advanced disease)

The report tackles key challenges in colorectal cancer care, including low follow-up rates after abnormal non-invasive CRC screening tests, disparities in care across race, ethnicity, and geography, and low adherence to biomarker and genetic testing guidelines. It highlights solutions like navigation programs and the importance of educating both patients and providers.

“At Fight CRC, we know that using real-world data and setting bold, actionable goals can change the game in colorectal cancer care and save lives,” said Anjee Davis, President of Fight CRC.“This report emphasizes the importance of providing timely screening, diagnosis, and treatment. These are critical steps that we must take to reduce the burden of CRC and create meaningful change for patients and their families.”

Fight CRC, alongside over 20 partners and contributors, created a data-driven roadmap to help healthcare professionals, data scientists, and policymakers set ambitious goals for improving patient care and outcomes. This collaborative effort uses data to develop actionable strategies to enhance patient experiences and strengthen health systems.

Contributors and Reviewers:

Anjee Davis MPPA, Fight CRC

Andrea Dwyer, University of Colorado, Fight CRC

Cathy Eng MD, Vanderbilt University

Richard Goldberg MD, West Virginia University Cancer Institute

Samir Gupta MD, University of California San Diego

Rachel Issaka MD, MAS, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

David Lieberman MD, Oregon Health and Science University

Fola May MD, PhD, MPhil, University Of California Los Angeles

Molly McDonnell, Fight CRC

Rebecca Siegel MPH, American Cancer Society

Ben White MPP, Fight CRC

Ann Zauber PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering

Healthcare Consultancy Group:

Kyle Lambe MPH, CMPPTM

Lindsay Tannenholz PhD, CMPPTM

Amy Volpert Ma, CMPPTM

Abigail Killen-Devine DPhil, CMPPTM

The CRCCI report was developed with unrestricted funding. A diverse group of stakeholders reviewed the report to ensure its recommendations and conclusions were evidence-based and patient-centered, utilizing the most scientific data available.

This vision requires stakeholders across the colorectal cancer community and beyond to work together. To be a part of this effort, join the CRCCI and endorse the goals by visiting FightCRC.org/CRCCI .

