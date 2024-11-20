Fallers Jewellers Launches Lab Diamond Collection A New Chapter In Fine Jewellery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fallers Jewellers launches a new Lab Diamond Collection, offering stunning, sustainable diamonds with timeless elegance.

GALWAY, IRELAND, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fallers Jewellers, a beloved establishment in Galway since 1879, is proud to announce the launch of its first lab-grown diamond collection ''Eternal''. This new addition to the 1879 Collection will be available exclusively in-store and starting November 15th. The lab-grown diamond range features engagement rings, elegant earrings, bracelets and timeless pendants – all meticulously crafted to the highest standards of quality and design that Fallers has been known for over the past century.As jewellery trends evolve, lab-grown diamonds are becoming a preferred choice for their ethical, sustainable production and their identical properties to mined diamonds. Fallers' commitment to responsible luxury shines through this collection, offering the Galway community a new way to experience brilliance and craftsmanship. Each piece in this lab diamond range is designed with the customer's desire for timeless beauty and modern values in mind, making these jewels perfect for engagements, anniversaries, or cherished gifts.The 1879 Collection's Eternal diamond pieces reflect Fallers' heritage of excellence and dedication to Irish craftsmanship. Fallers invites everyone to discover the stunning selection at its Galway store located on Williams Gate Street or online @ , where customers can browse, shop, and learn about the advantages of choosing lab-grown diamonds. Join us in celebrating this exciting launch and find a piece of Galway's jewellery legacy to cherish forever.

