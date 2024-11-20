(MENAFN) A Zionist newspaper revealed that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing to submit a resolution to the United Nations Security Council opposing Israel’s control over the occupied West Bank. According to an anonymous source close to the administration, the resolution will assert that Israel’s presence in Judea, Samaria, and East Jerusalem, including the Old City, breaches international law. The U.S. National Security Council is in the process of drafting the resolution, though the submission date remains unspecified.



There has been no official confirmation from either the U.S. or Israel regarding the resolution. President Biden will remain in office until Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025. The move is reminiscent of actions taken by former President Barack Obama, particularly his decision not to veto a UN resolution in December 2016 that condemned Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, affirming the settlements' illegality.



The newspaper notes that many of Obama’s former advisors hold positions in the Biden administration. A U.S. official has acknowledged that such a resolution is under discussion, but Israel remains unaware of any imminent move in the Security Council, though Israeli officials expect one eventually.



Recently, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced his intention to advance Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, declaring 2025 as the year for its formal implementation. Smotrich has consistently advocated for extending Israeli sovereignty over both the West Bank and Gaza Strip, despite strong Arab opposition. Earlier this year, the International Court of Justice reiterated Palestinians' right to self-determination and called for the evacuation of Israeli settlements in occupied territories.

