Iran's TPO head declares new regulations to limit illegal border trade

(MENAFN) The head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, has announced that the government has approved new regulations aimed at managing and curbing illegal trade activities conducted by smugglers at the country's borders. According to reports from IRIB, these regulations have been developed in collaboration with the government’s anti-smuggling headquarters and other relevant institutions.



The new regulations will gradually implement restrictions on illegal trade activities. This effort is part of a broader initiative to enhance the business environment in border regions, addressing issues related to smuggling and fostering legal trade practices. The regulations aim to create a more organized and transparent system to ensure compliance with national trade laws.



Dehghan Dehnavi emphasized that these measures are crucial in tackling the negative impacts of smuggling, which has been a persistent challenge for Iran’s economy. By improving border management and reducing illegal trade, the government hopes to strengthen the integrity of the national trade system and prevent revenue losses caused by smuggling.



The new regulations reflect the government's commitment to addressing economic challenges and ensuring a fair, lawful trading environment. The TPO, along with other agencies, will continue to monitor the implementation of these measures and assess their effectiveness in curbing illegal border trade.

