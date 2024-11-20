8 Dishes from Restaurants in Kuwait Make it to Deliveroo’s Top 100 Trending Dishes of 2024

(MENAFN- Deliveroo) As the year draws to a close, Deliveroo has unveiled 2024's top culinary trends in its eagerly awaited 'Deliveroo 100 Report' – a list showcasing the most popular dishes globally, with a notable selection from Kuwait. This year, Kuwait stands out, securing 8 spots in the Top 100.



Among the 8 dishes representing Kuwait in the Deliveroo 100 Report, three come from cherished local brands: Pick, Ananas, and Caesar’s Confectionery. The frozen yogurt from Pick, the classic cheese pizza from Caesar's Confectionery, and the iced espresso from Ananas are not only local favourites, but also showcase the creativity and quality of Kuwaiti food brands. Their inclusion highlights Kuwaitis' deep love for local flavours, as these homegrown establishments continue to push boundaries and delight the nation’s evolving tastes with both innovative and familiar offerings.



Here’s a look at the Kuwait items and dishes that earned a spot in Deliveroo’s Top 100 Report:

Iced Coffee from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Company

Americano from Caribou Coffee

Small Cup (With Toppings) from Pick

Spicy Tuna Sandwich from Joe & The Juice

Iced Espresso from Ananas

Cheese Pizza from Caesar's Confectionery

Box Combo from Raising Cane's

Love of Burrata Sandwich from Mr Holmes Bakehouse

Among the top 8 items from Kuwait, three are coffee-based – a testament to Kuwait's strong passion for coffee culture. Americanos, in particular, are a crowd favourite, and are enjoyed both hot or iced depending on the time of year. The love for coffee reflects a cultural appreciation for quality, flavour, and the social experience that coffee represents, underscoring the way coffee has become an essential part of daily life for many.



Sandwiches have also earned their place as a fan favourite in Kuwait, with unique and flavorful options delighting food lovers across the country. The “Love of Burrata Sandwich” from Mr Holmes Bakehouse, with its creamy burrata and fresh ingredients, has become a standout item, while the “Spicy Tuna Sandwich” from Joe & The Juice adds a deliciously bold twist for those craving a bit of heat. These sandwiches showcase the inventive combinations that resonate with Kuwaiti palates. Additionally, Raising Cane’s chicken fingers earned a coveted spot on the list, showcasing the chain’s widespread popularity and strong reputation for consistently delivering delicious and satisfying chicken fingers.



Kuwait’s strong showing in the Deliveroo Top 100 Report underscores the nation’s thriving culinary culture, driven by a deep appreciation for homegrown brands. As local brands gain global recognition, Kuwait’s food scene is poised to make an even greater impact on the international stage.





