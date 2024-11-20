QNB, Qatari Autism Society Sign Partnership Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Group has signed a Partnership Agreement with the Qatari Autism Society to support and empower people with autism disorder, supporting Qatar's efforts to become an autism-friendly nation and pave the way for greater social awareness of the support autistic individuals, in line with QNV 2030.

The agreement was signed by Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President of Group Communication at QNB, and Sheikha Jawaher bint Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, Chairperson, Qatari Autism Society.

This partnership comes within QNB Group's role in supporting people with Autism and their families to break down barriers and overcome challenges, in line with the national initiatives culminated in the unanimous adoption by the UN General Assembly of the State of Qatar's proposal to declare 2 April as World Autism Awareness and the launch of the National Autism Plan.

It also reflects its firm commitment to empowering all segments of society and promoting the values of understanding and integration in all the countries in which it operates, thus enhancing its position as a leading financial institution that takes it upon itself to develop segments with particular need for the added value they represent in society.

Commenting on this partnership, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President of Group Communication at QNB, said:“At QNB, we are committed to fostering an inclusive society where everyone can thrive. This partnership with the Qatari Autism Society reflects our dedication to empowering individuals with autism, providing them with the opportunities they need to succeed.

It also stresses our values to make a positive impact on society by building strategic partnerships with leading organizations and institutions in Qatar and around the world that have made QNB more than a bank, but rather a socially responsible financial institution.”

From her side, Sheikha Jawaher bint Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, Chairperson, Qatari Autism Society, said:“This partnership with a leading financial institution is a unique opportunity to achieve our aim to build inclusive communities for individuals with autism.

We look forward to further this cooperation to implement our programmes and initiatives which aim to increase understanding and acceptance and foster support for individuals living with Autism in Qatar.”