New Sales Record: Cantourage Group SE Reports EUR 5.5 Million in Revenue for October 2024, Reaffirming Full-Year Growth Targets

20.11.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Berlin, November 20, 2024 – Cantourage Group SE (hereinafter“Cantourage,” ISIN: DE000A3DSV01,

--a- With the record October sales and another positive operating result, Cantourage is on track to meet its annual targets of at least EUR 40 million in sales and EUR 2.0 million EBITDA for 2024. This achievement reaffirms the company's commitment to sustainable growth. “October was yet another record-breaking month, further proving that our strategy and business model rest on a strong foundation,” said Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE .“The continuous expansion of our product portfolio and the flexibility of our sourcing model empower us to thrive in Europe's dynamically growing market environment.” For further details on recent business developments and analysts' growth projections for the coming years, please visit the“Investors” section of our website at

/investors .

About Cantourage Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis flowers and cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. With an experienced management team and its“Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 and is listed under ticker symbol“HIGH.” Further information:

