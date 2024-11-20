Three People Injured In Russian Strikes In Donetsk Region In Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 19, Russian invaders injured three residents in the Donetsk region.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“On November 19, Russians injured three residents of Donetsk region: one in Myrnohard, in the village of Mykolaivka and Stara Mykolaivka,” Filashkin wrote.
He emphasized that the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region (2,877 killed and 6,428 wounded) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.
