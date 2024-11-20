Russia Keeps Six Missile Carriers In Black Sea
11/20/2024 1:10:23 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of Wednesday morning, November 20, there were six Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea, with a total salvo of up to 23 missiles
The Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine wrote this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
As noted, there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.
In the Mediterranean Sea, there are three enemy warships equipped with Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 24 missiles.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine will need up to five years to clear nearly 400 mines in the Black Sea, with assistance from other Black Sea countries, said Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk.
