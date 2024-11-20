Battle Against The Dread Forges On As New Guardians Hana And Dribb Join The Fight In Guild Of Guardians

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Special event "Kriez's Curse" challenges players with new dungeons and exclusive rewards

SYDNEY, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild of Guardians (GOG), a mobile squad-based RPG game published by Immutable Games, today announced the addition of two powerful new Guardians joining the fight against The Dread – Hana, The Miraculous Mage, and Dribb, The Goblin Champion. These new characters will be available starting November 20th and can be acquired by using Prayers or Calling Crystals.

Representing the Imperials faction, Hana stands as one of Elderym's youngest master mages, having studied under Constantine at the Great College in Monument. Her powerful AOE damage capabilities and energy-draining abilities make her a formidable addition to any squad. With her Bright Aura, Ball of Light, Energy Wave, and Magnetic Field capabilities, Hana is poised to excel in any battle format. Dribb, from the Redeemers faction, brings his unique combination of goblin strength and surprising pacifist nature to the forefront of the battlefield.

Alongside the new Guardians, GOG introduces "Kriez's Curse," a special event running from November 20th to November 27th, 2024. The event challenges players to build parties from pre-selected guardians and special rules including a maximum of three legendary Guardians, to face Dreadshade Kriez. Players that add Hana and Dribb into their party will maximize the benefits of the domain modifiers, Solas and Cinder. Players will receive 15 free tickets to participate and can reset their progress up to three times during the event.

"Guild of Guardians requires a delicate balance across its content, and the latest Guardians Hana, and Dribb allow for Commanders to build more party variations to take on bosses and dungeons more creatively," said Priya Keshyap, Executive Producer for Immutable Games. "These Guardians are more than digital collectables and in-game power houses. Hana is your AOE powerhouse with a twist up her sleeves; Dribb, is something new. We've designed for him to pave the way forward for how Epic Guardians will play a more prominent role in future metas, Guilds, and our Commanders' parties."

Players can acquire these new Guardians through the Altar of Sacrifice system using Prayers purchased through Eri's Store, or through Calling Crystals available in the in-game store. Early participants can look forward to mystery prizes with each Prayer sacrificed, adding additional value to their summons.

For more information about Guild of Guardians and the new Guardians, visit . Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube .

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable, the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and recently launched the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players summon guardians, join a guild, and defend Elderym in this revolutionary fantasy game. High-quality gameplay, graphics, mechanics, and a sustainable rewards system alongside an active, contributing community makes Guild of Guardians one of the most exciting web3 games in the market. With over 1 million downloads and 250,000 monthly active users, GOG continues to expand its universe with new content and features. For more information visit: Immutable Games

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In href="" class="btnCustom">GET STARTED