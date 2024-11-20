Three Palestinians Killed In Clashes With Israeli Forces In West Bank

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramallah, Nov 20 (IANS) Three Palestinian men were killed in clashes with Israeli forces after they were surrounded near the town of Qabatiya in Jenin, West Bank.

"We were informed by the General Authority for Civil Affairs that three young men were killed by Israeli forces' bullets near Qabatiya," the Ramallah-based Palestinian said in a press statement.

The ministry identified the as 24-year-old Raed Hanaysheh, 25-year-old Anwar Sabaaneh, and 32-year-old Suleiman Tazaza.

Jenin Governor Kamal Abu al-Rab told Xinhua that Israeli forces assassinated three men from the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, after besieging a house where they were holed up, and their bodies were detained.

He added that the Israeli forces fired several shells at the house amid heavy gunfire.

Israeli forces stormed the city and camp with a number of vehicles and bulldozers, destroying main roads in the city and some neighbourhoods of the camp, said Palestinian security sources.

Undercover Israeli Border Police officers surrounded a building in Qabatiya and carried out a tactic known as "pressure cooker," which involves escalating the volume of fire against a building to flush "suspects" out, Israeli media said on Tuesday.

Israel Police said in a statement on Tuesday that during a "counterterrorism" operation that was carried out this morning in the Jenin area, the police, in cooperation with the Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), killed three militants and seized weapons.

The West Bank has been witnessing an escalation of tension since October 7, 2023, which has led to the killing of more than 770 Palestinians by Israeli bullets and shelling, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.