Discover the Queen Elizabeth 2: A Legendary Ocean Liner Anchored in History

(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) Once the crown jewel of British maritime travel, the majestic Queen Elizabeth 2 is now permanently docked at Mina Rashid, Dubai, inviting guests to step aboard and rediscover the charm and sophistication of a bygone era.



Imagine a time when was an elegant affair, an adventure not just to reach a destination but to savor every moment along the way. For nearly 40 years, the Queen Elizabeth 2 (was a revered ocean liner that carried more than 2.5 million passengers, including royalty, Hollywood icons, and seekers of adventure across oceans.



“Walking through the halls of the QE2 is like stepping into a storybook,” shares Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of Queen Elizabeth 2. “It’s legacy is unparalleled, covering over 6.5 million nautical miles and carrying some of the world’s most distinguished passengers. Every cabin, every suite, every corner resonates with tales of grand voyages and unforgettable moments. We’ve preserved her original features, offering guests a truly unique experience that connects the past with the present.”



The QE2 now serves as a heritage floating hotel, where guests can wander through charming staterooms, enjoy the city’s oldest British pub, and dine on menus that celebrate the ship’s storied legacy. Guided Heritage Tours reveal the ship’s secrets, allowing visitors to relive a time when crossing the ocean was itself a journey of wonder and discovery. She’s more than a hotel; she’s a living legacy, a gateway to an era of glamour and adventure. Each visit is a chance to relive the QE2’s incredible story – a story that calls to those with a heart for adventure.



Come aboard the QE2 and let her stories awaken the romantic traveller within. To book your stay or tour, visit



