Webrezpro Unveils New Version For Today's Hospitality Innovators

WebRezPro v11 delivers powerful, reimagined features to save more time, drive more bookings, and maximize revenue for hoteliers.

- Frank Verhagen, PresidentCALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WebRezPro, a leading cloud property management system for independent hotels, inns, vacation rentals, hostels, and campgrounds, is proud to announce the release of its newest version of software. Version 11 (v11) represents a significant upgrade with a redesigned user interface and meaningful feature updates, making it easier and more profitable than ever for lodging operators to manage their business.This latest software release addresses the real-world demands of users, supported by robust, scalable backend technology that drives innovation in an evolving industry. The revamped property management system introduces a completely reimagined booking engine, a more powerful interactive tape chart, and faster guest check-ins and check-outs."We're proud to be recognized as a leading hospitality management platform for all types of properties. With v11, we are excited to offer the same powerful flexibility our software is known for in a more streamlined package," said Frank Verhagen, President and Founder of WebRezPro.Key advantages of WebRezPro v11 include:-Enhanced User Experience - A modernized user interface with improved navigation, additional shortcuts, more dashboard datak, and enhanced device compatibility simplifies onboarding, accelerates user adoption, and streamlines day-to-day tasks.-Redesigned Booking Engine - The completely revamped booking engine drives direct revenue with more intuitive and flexible search capabilities, a modernized booking process, and a new online guest portal designed to increase loyalty.-Optimized Reservation Management - Version 11 transforms reservation management with a new arrivals/departures/stayovers control panel, allowing operators to oversee existing bookings seamlessly from a single screen. From filtering and searching reservations to processing modifications, check-ins/outs, and payments, and sending guest emails, this exciting new feature makes managing reservations faster and more intuitive.-Expanded Feature Set - From system setup to reservations to rate management, v11 introduces meaningful feature enhancements across the board-including an updated tape chart, rate calendar, reservation options, hourly bookings, customizable unit amenities, seasonal unit-type photos, and unit closeouts-boosting efficiency, flexibility, and productivity.-Advanced Reporting Capabilities - Improved custom reports make data mining easier and more versatile than ever before.-More Integrations - Version 11 supports over 150 direct integrations with leading hospitality software providers, empowering operators to build a robust and flexible tech stack tailored to their needs.-Strengthened Data Protection - Updated security measures uphold industry-leading standards, ensuring optimal protection of hotel and guest data."Shaped by the needs and feedback of our customers, the new WebRezPro provides hoteliers with even more value through innovative, time-saving features that empower operators to work more effectively and profitably," said Verhagen.WebRezPro v11 is now available to all current and new clients.About WebRezProWebRezPro is a robust cloud-based property management system designed for independent lodging operators. The all-in-one solution streamlines operations, saving time and boosting revenue through features like online reservations, self check-in, guest payments, housekeeping management, accounting, and advanced reporting. With a commitment to user-friendly, scalable software, industry-best data protection, and exceptional support, WebRezPro enhances efficiency and guest satisfaction for over 2000 properties in 50 countries. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company serving tourism and hospitality since 1994. Learn more at webrezpro .

