Anis Attarwala Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Strategic Conversations' With Chris Voss

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce the upcoming release of“Strategic Conversations,” featuring insights from Anis Attarwala, alongside Chris Voss and other distinguished professionals from around the globe. This impactful offers readers powerful strategies to navigate and master essential conversations across business, personal life, and beyond.

Anis Attarwala is an established leader in the brokerage and property management industries, recognized for his outstanding service, keen market insight, and impressive negotiation skills. With multiple Agent of the Year awards to his name, Anis has built a trusted client base that includes some of the most prominent figures in real estate worldwide. His expertise in closing high-stakes transactions has enabled him to successfully guide thousands of clients through critical decisions.

In 2018, Anis founded Pocketbroker, a New York City-based brokerage and property management firm focused on service excellence and innovative technology. Under his leadership, Pocketbroker has rapidly risen to be one of NYC's top firms, driven by a unique transaction-closing methodology he shares with his agents to help them achieve similar success.

Anis brings a diverse background to his work, blending his economics training from the University of Chicago with his hands-on experience in real estate. Known for his commitment to client success, Anis combines market intelligence and personalized service to help clients make confident, informed choices. His entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond real estate, as he actively invests in tech startups and is launching a software company aimed at enhancing efficiency within property management.

In his free time, Anis enjoys poker, exploring NYC's culinary scene, and following Philadelphia sports teams. He is also a devoted family man and loves spending time with his dog.

SuccessBooks® eagerly awaits the release of“Strategic Conversations,” a transformative guide to mastering communication in all areas of life. With insights from Chris Voss, Anis Attarwala, and a talented team of co-authors, this book provides readers with essential strategies for navigating life's most crucial conversations in business, personal relationships, and beyond.

