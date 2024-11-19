Oil Prices Stabilize Amid Geopolitical Tensions And Production Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global oil witnessed a day of relative stability as geopolitical tensions escalated. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine took center stage.



This situation influenced investor sentiment and market dynamics. crude, the international benchmark, saw minimal movement.



January 2025 contracts closed at $73.31 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange in London. This represented a mere 0.01% increase from the previous session.



Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) showed slightly more activity. December contracts rose by 0.33% to $69.39 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



These figures reflect the market's cautious approach. The Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to shape market sentiment. Russian President Vladimir Putin approved changes to the country's nuclear doctrine.







These alterations allow for nuclear weapon use in response to conventional attacks by nuclear-armed states. This policy shift marks a significant development in global security dynamics.



It potentially lowers the threshold for nuclear weapon deployment. The move comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and Western nations supporting Ukraine.



The ongoing war in Ukraine has now lasted 1,000 days. It represents the most serious confrontation between Russia and the West since the Cuban Missile Crisis. That 1962 event brought the world to the brink of nuclear conflict.



In a separate development, Norway's oil production saw changes. Equinor partially resumed operations at the Johan Sverdrup field.



This followed a power outage that had disrupted production at Western Europe's largest oil field. The oil market's reaction to these events was measured.



Investors weighed the geopolitical risks against supply factors. The market's stability suggests a careful balancing act between various global forces.

