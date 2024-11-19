TNMP Reaches Settlement In Principle In System Resiliency Plan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALBUQUERQUE,

N.M., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TNMP, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TXNM (NYSE: TXNM ),

filed an unopposed joint motion yesterday to abate the procedural schedule in its System Resiliency Plan filing, including the hearing on the merits that is currently scheduled for November 19-20, 2024. The administrative law judge approved TNMP's request. The parties participating in this proceeding have reached a settlement in principle, or are unopposed to the settlement in principle, and require time to memorialize and file a formal settlement agreement. The filing requests an order cancelling the hearing on the merits, abating the scheduling order, and requiring parties to file a settlement agreement or a joint status update on settlement by December 5, 2024. TNMP's filed System Resiliency Plan includes measures totaling $600 million of capital investments and $151 million of other related costs over 3 years and was developed using a comprehensive and data-driven approach which evaluated various types of resiliency events posing material risk to the safe and reliable operation of TNMP's distribution system. Yesterday's filing and the application are available at . Background:

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM ), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made in this news release for TXNM Energy, Inc. ("TXNM"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies, including the unaudited financial results and earnings guidance, are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates and apply only as of the date of this report. TXNM, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, TXNM, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. TXNM's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

