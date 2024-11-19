Andersen Global Debuts In Scotland With Collaborating Firm

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Global strengthens its coverage in the United Kingdom through a Collaboration Agreement with Scotland-based Consilium Chartered Accountants, further solidifying its reach in the region.

Founded in 2013 and operating out of Glasgow, Consilium Chartered Accountants is a fast-growing, tax and accounting firm serving primarily Scottish and U.K.-based owner-managed businesses and shareholders. The firm offers a broad spectrum of services, including business advisory, accounting, tax, and corporate finance to support small and medium-sized businesses.

“Consilium's mission is to help our clients achieve their goals. We are focused on driving growth while staying invested in their long-term success,” said tax partner Craig Coyle.“Collaborating with Andersen Global allows us to enhance our existing capabilities and support our clients in achieving their national and international goals.”

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz added,“Consilium's leadership team brings a wealth of experience. Their shared values and entrepreneurial spirit align with our global organization's commitment to providing seamless, best-in-class service. We are pleased to welcome Consilium Chartered Accountants to the Andersen family as we continue to grow our platform in Europe and beyond.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 17,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 475 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

