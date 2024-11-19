(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Amid the vibrant activities of the FIND Festival -

a celebration of learning, learners and educators -

Ekya proudly inaugurated India's first K-12 School of Innovation, Creativity, and Design: Ekya Nava. This is a first-of-its-kind, purpose-based school designed to nurture a problem-solving mindset throughout a student's journey, igniting purpose through experiential methods and community involvement. Ekya Nava aims to cultivate the future generation of thinkers, innovators, technology-forward entrepreneurs and shapers of the world.



Dignitaries during 'Ekya Nava Inaugurated as India's First K-12 School of Innovation, Creativity, and Design at Second Edition of FIND Festival'





The event was attended by the Honourable Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka, Shri Madhu Bangarappa who emphasized the need for transformative education. Shri. Madhu Bangarappa shared,“Quality education matters the most. To truly improve it, we must give educators and institutions the freedom to innovate.” The occasion was further honored by Dr. K. P. Gopalkrishna, Founder & Chairman, TISB and National Public Schools who highlighted the changing education landscape. He stated,“The focus in education has shifted towards holistic learning, which emphasizes understanding the practical aspects of student life. There is tremendous scope for experimentation and research in this field, helping students develop critical thinking and creativity.”





The inauguration featured a series of engaging activities as part of the FIND Festival, including a Design Thinking Challenge, a learning showcase, interactive workshops, engaging panel discussions, museum installations, a human library, and a student life gallery. Additionally, the event witnessed the launch of the book“ Prompting the Future- AI for Transformative Teaching ” by the Ekya Professional Development Institute, which provides hands-on tools for teachers to navigate complexities of AI, making instruction more efficient and impactful.





FIND festival serves as Ekya School's flagship celebration event that offers a platform for collaboration and exploration of innovative approaches to learning. The focal point of the event was the Design Thinking Challenge, where students collaborated in teams to brainstorm this year's theme:“ How might we use technology to promote kindness in our community? ”. The challenge provided a glimpse into Ekya Nava's dynamic, hands-on approach, reflecting its commitment to fostering critical thinking and real-world skills through experiential learning.





In addition to the chief guests, the ceremony was further enriched by the presence of Dr. K. C. Ramamurthy, IPS (Retd.), Chairman of CMR Group and Former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Dr. Sabitha Ramamurthy, President of CMR Jnanadhara Trust and Chancellor of CMR University; Shri. K. R. Jayadeep, Director of Ekya Schools and CEO of CMR Group of Institutions; and Dr. Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder of Ekya Schools. Their presence highlighted Ekya Nava's dedication to pioneering a new era in education.





Dr. Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder of Ekya Schools shared her vision for the future of education,

“Each year, the FIND Festival brings together a community of learners and educators to explore innovative approaches to education. This year's theme, Children and the Future, we are focusing on the skills and mindset needed to shape tomorrow's world.

The launch of Ekya Nava embodies our deep commitment to reimagining education-nurturing generations of thinkers, innovators and changemakers.”





Ekya Nava differentiates itself with four core pathways: Design, Making, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, and Information Technology & Society. These pathways are tailored to encourage a cross-disciplinary approach, empowering students with transferable skills like problem-solving, creative ideation, collaboration, and confidence -

going beyond the core curriculum.





To discover more about Ekya Nava, please visit us here .