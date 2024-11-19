Myperfectmortgage Releases Comprehensive Guide To Home Maintenance For First-Time Buyer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MyPerfectMortgage has published an informative guide designed to help first-time homebuyers navigate the responsibilities of homeownership.

ODENTON, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MyPerfectMortgage has published an informative guide designed to help first-time homebuyers navigate the responsibilities of homeownership. Titled“How Much Maintenance Is It to Own a Home?”, the guide provides clear, actionable advice on essential maintenance tasks to keep homes safe, efficient, and in good condition.The guide answers one of the most common questions from prospective buyers:“How much maintenance is it to own a home?” It outlines critical tasks like replacing HVAC filters, sealing windows and doors, cleaning gutters, inspecting roofs, and testing sump pumps. Readers will also find tips on preventing water damage, maintaining appliances, and keeping their homes energy-efficient.Understanding these responsibilities is key to protecting a home's value and avoiding costly repairs. By breaking down tasks into manageable steps, the guide offers practical advice for maintaining a home year-round.In addition to providing this resource, MyPerfectMortgage is offering first-time buyers assistance in finding the right lender for their situation . Instead of shopping around, buyers can rely on MyPerfectMortgage to match them with a lender that best fits their financial goals, streamlining the homebuying process.The guide and lender-matching service are part of MyPerfectMortgage's commitment to empowering first-time buyers with the tools and support they need to succeed in homeownership.The full guide is available on the MyPerfectMortgage website, giving prospective buyers valuable insights into home maintenance and access to expert lending solutions.For more information, visit MyPerfectMortgage .About My Perfect MortgageMyPerfectMortgage is an online mortgage and real estate platform that helps borrowers find mortgage products for new homes, investment properties, or refinancing. With a network of lenders and a team of professionals, My Perfect Mortgage provides a way to compare and select mortgage options. For more information, visit MyPerfectMortgage.

