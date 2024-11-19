Gold's Gym Socal Begins Build Out Of Brand New Beverly Center Club, Opening Spring 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new 24-hour Beverly Center location will feature state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge amenities designed to cater to every need. Highlights include the signature Gym80 equipment, Booty Builder equipment providing targeted lower body wor

Explore what's coming to LA's fitness scene-take a virtual tour of the state-of-the-art facility here: goldsgymbeverlycenter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gold's Gym SoCal – the original home of serious training – announces that has begun on its highly anticipated Beverly Center location at 8500 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048, set to open in Spring 2025. Spanning approximately 33,000 square feet, this premier fitness facility brings the“best gym in the world” to one of the most iconic shopping destinations in Los Angeles.The new 24-hour Beverly Center location will feature state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge amenities designed to cater to every fitness need. Highlights include the signature Gym80 equipment, Booty Builder equipment providing targeted lower body workouts, and a spacious Signature Playground Turf area for functional training and agility exercises.Additionally, the gym will offer a dedicated cardio and free weight area, ensuring members have access to everything they need for both high-intensity and strength-focused workouts. To further enhance the member experience, the facility will include a juice bar, serving healthy drinks and snacks to fuel recovery and performance, a steam room and sauna, and free two-hour parking validation on-site for all Gold's Gym Beverly Center members."As the heart of fitness trends and active lifestyles, Beverly Hills has always drawn in health-conscious locals and visitors who prioritize their well-being, making it the ideal spot for Gold's Gym SoCal's newest location,” said Brian Morris, Executive Vice President of Gold's Gym SoCal.“While we count down to the opening day, we're busy behind the scenes making this club perfect-a seamless fit for LA's most vibrant, wellness-driven community.”Prospective members can lock in the lowest pre-opening rates available as part of a one-day Black Friday sale on November 29, 2024, with an annual membership fee of $54 (MSRP $100).As the Gold's Gym SoCal legacy continues to evolve, the Beverly Center location will represent a new chapter in the brand's commitment to offering innovative fitness solutions, bringing the total regional club count to 24. Additional details about the club will be revealed as the opening date nears in 2025.Follow along for updates at goldsgymbeverlycenter and @GoldsGymSocal. Opening hours:Monday: 4:00 AM - 12 AM PSTTuesday - Friday: 24 hoursSaturday: 12:00 AM - 7:00 PM PSTSunday: 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM PSTAbout Gold's Gym SoCal Group:With its roots tracing back to Joe Gold's first gym in Venice Beach, California, in 1965, Gold's Gym SoCal has built a rich legacy of commitment, passion, and dedication to health and physique. In 1988, brothers Angel Banos and William Banos took the helm, opening their first Gold's Gym franchise in North Hollywood, California. Their unwavering commitment to superior customer service, personalized programming, and clean facilities propelled them to the forefront of the fitness industry. To learn more, visit .

Bethany Willets

Blaze PR

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.