Explore Ligue 1'S Lucrative Media And Sponsorship Deals For The 2024/25 Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of 2024/25" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The French Ligue 1 has entered into a remarkable phase with the announcement of new rights deals for the 2024/25 to 2028/29 seasons. These agreements signal a significant injection of value into the league's broadcast revenue streams, thanks to a robust partnership with DAZN estimated at $433.02 million annually and beIN Sports' agreement, valued at $541.27 million across five years. North American rights are also secured with beIN Sports, ensuring comprehensive exposure for Ligue 1, Ligue 2, and Trophée des Champions events.

Strategic Sponsorship Agreements

The sponsorship arena is also displaying considerable strength, highlighted by a title sponsorship agreement with McDonald's that is worth $97.85 million over three years. Notably, BetClic upholds its position as the league's official gambling platform through a renewed partnership valued at $6.25 million for a year. This stands alongside the league's smallest annual partnership with Point P, which is set at $3 million. Collectively, the league anticipates a substantial $55.87 million in sponsorship deals for the forthcoming season.

Club-Level Commercial Ventures

Within the 18 Ligue 1 teams, a total of 349 sponsorship deals carve the financial landscape, amassing a striking $578.89 million in annual value. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is projected to lead in sponsorship revenues, with Le Havre AC and Angers SCO preparing for the leanest sponsorship contributions. The clothing & accessories sector is particularly significant, manifesting in 36 deals throughout the league.

Expansive Market Insight for Stakeholders

This vital development in French soccer offers a broad illustration of the league's economic vitality, accentuating a precise and systematic analysis of the commercial dynamics encompassing media rights, sponsorships, and other revenue pathways. Stakeholders aiming for a comprehensive understanding of the market can anticipate enriched insights and data clarity, ensuring informed decision-making in an industry that is characterized by intense competitiveness.

Ligue 1's progression is matched by a transformative media and commercial atmosphere, setting a precedent for other leagues and sports franchises globally. Through strategic partnerships and decisive market ventures, Ligue 1 continues to underscore its commitment to growth and international recognition.

Companies Featured



DAZN

beIN Sports

McDonald's

BetClic

Point P

Kipsta

Oris

Nike

adidas

Groupe Queguiner

Malo Yoghurt

Qatar Airways

Swile

Yasuda Group

Winamax Sorare

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900