(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare is proud to share that its brand visual system has won French Design Award , reflecting on its innovation and dedication to great user experiences. "The award reflects our team's effort to create functional and visually appealing products. As a highly adaptable solutions brand, Tenorshare

has always aimed to provide a ground-breaking experience for users worldwide," says a Tenorshare spokesperson.

The French Design Award Recognition

Congratulations to Tenorshare for Winning the French Design Award

The French Design Award is a global competition open to designers of all kinds, including companies, freelancers, and students. Organized by the International Award Association (IAA), it is judged by leading design experts and professors. It celebrates global excellence in design, focusing on creativity, aesthetics, and user engagement.



Recently, Tenorshare, the smartphone solutions provider

won French Design Award. The company's user-focused and visually striking brand system impressed the judges of French Design competition, blending cutting-edge technology with modern design. The jury commended Tenorshare for "pushing boundaries and achieving success," recognizing its industry impact and inspirational influence on smartphone users worldwide.

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare, founded in 2007, is an international software company

specializing in smartphone solutions. The company values creativity and customer satisfaction, and has earned "French Design Award" for its highly innovative and strikingly appealing products.

Committed to "Better Software, Better Life," the Tenorshare focuses on developing innovative, high-quality software to empower users and businesses worldwide. With a strong emphasis on safety, quality, and technological breakthroughs, the company consistently delivers secure and cutting-edge solutions for its users worldwide.

