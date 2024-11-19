Blink Charging Teams With Tower Management, Completing Installation Of 53 EV Charging Stations For Residents 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bowie, Md., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the“Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced its relationship with Tower Management Service L.P. (“Tower”). This collaboration is well underway and includes the completed installation of 53 state-of-the-art EV charging stations at 12 Tower locations throughout New Jersey.

This initiative aligns with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's (NJ DEP's) commitment to sustainability through the“It Pay$ to Plug In” program, which provides grants to offset the cost of purchasing and maintaining electric vehicle charging stations. The program is designed to expand New Jersey's growing network of electric vehicle infrastructure, allowing residents, businesses, and government agencies to purchase and drive electric vehicles. NJ DEP's grant award was supplemented by additional funding provided by Volkswagen.

With this collaboration, Tower has strengthened its dedication to a more sustainable future by promoting electromobility and providing environmentally friendly solutions for its New Jersey communities. The installation of Blink EV charging stations allows Tower residents to enjoy a sustainable lifestyle without sacrificing convenience.

Equipped with Blink's Series 8 Level 2 EV Charging Stations, these sites offer efficient charging capabilities and a seamless user experience. Additionally, the Blink Network's cloud-based software allows users to manage their charging sessions effortlessly.

"By installing these Blink charging stations, our aim is to enhance our sustainable service and amenity offerings for residents at our New Jersey properties, while aligning ourselves with the growing need for EV infrastructure and electromobility trends,” said Jon Schiavo, Tower's President.

“We're excited to be working with Tower Management to bring our charging technology and services to these future-focused, cleantech-ready communities in New Jersey,” said Mike Battaglia, Chief Operating Officer and CEO-Elect at Blink Charging.“These are New Jersey Apartment Communities already known for offering a variety of resident-friendly amenities, and providing EV charging opportunities to the communities takes the living experience to the next level. Blink Charging will manage the entire lifecycle of the charging stations, from installation to operation and maintenance. This collaboration not only boosts Tower's sustainability initiatives but also provides residents with reliable, advanced EV charging solutions for drivers' evolving mobility needs.”

About Tower Management Services, L.P.

Tower Management Service, L.P. is a real estate operating company which owns approximately 2,200 multi-family apartment units in approximately 23 garden style apartment communities located in New York State and New Jersey.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit

Blink Media Contact

Nipunika Coe

...

305-521-0200 ext. 266

Blink Investor Relations Contact

Vitalie Stelea

...

305-521-0200 ext. 446