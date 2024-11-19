Monorail Systems Market Estimated To Reach US$9.725 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 4.02%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The monorail systems is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% from US$7.987 billion in 2025 to US$9.725 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the monorail systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.02 between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$9.725 billion by 2030.A monorail is a type of civic transit system, that usually runs on tracks, laid high above ground. Monorail is among various types of public transportation systems , like lite-rails, cable cars, and paratransit. Various nations like the USA, India, and China, operate monorails currently and are also planning to invest in the expansion of the system throughout the nations.A monorail offers several benefits to the environment of any country, where it is operational. For instance, a monorail diminishes the carbon emissions from cars and buses, as it can carry a high capacity of the population of the region. The monorail itself produces lower greenhouse gases and is also an energy-efficient mode of transportation. The countries and companies are presenting new and more attractive features that can be embedded in the monorail systems to attract more commuters. For instance, according to Metro Report International, China in October 2023, launched its first-ever suspended monorail system with glass floors. This system consists of a 10.5 km long route in the first phase and is planned to expand further.Similarly, in December 2023, Alstom, one of the global public transit system leaders, announced that the company's automated innovia monorail system began its operations in Bangkok's MRT system. The system has entered service in Bangkok's Pink line, which consists of a total distance of about 34.5 km, and has about 30 stations. This automatic monorail system can attain a maximum speed of about 80km/hrs., and can accommodate about 470,000 passengers in a day. The company was also selected by the Dominican Republic, to deliver the nation's first-ever monorail system, in August 2023.Access sample report or view details:The monorail system market by type is segmented into straddle monorail and suspended monorail. Under the type segment of the monorail system market, the straddle monorail is anticipated to attain a greater share of the global market. The straddle or straddle-beam monorail system is more cost-effective for operation, and administration, as it uses the tracks that are being laid on the grounds, whereas the suspended monorails are suspended through a special type of tracks laid through pillars and beams. The straddle monorails use three sets of wheels, which help them to guide, stabilize, and interchange along the tracks.The monorail system market by autonomy is segmented into semi-autonomous, completely autonomous, and manual. The complete autonomous monorail system underneath the autonomy segment of the monorail system is predictable to gain maximum shares. The complete autonomous monorail functions and drives completely on its own, without any human interaction. This system delivers higher efficiency, with lesser margins of errors.The monorail system market by propulsion type is segmented into electric monorail and maglev monorail. Under the propulsion type section of the monorail system market, the electric monorail is anticipated to attain a higher share. The electric monorail system is a type of automated pallet transportation system, which consists of trolleys which are being driven by an electric motor . The electric monorail offers high speed, with a long-distance traveling range.Based on geography, the monorail system market is growing significantly in the Asia Pacific market, as the region offers the biggest population in the world, with a growing demand for easily accessible transit systems, like monorail. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea have also invested heavily in the expansion of public transit systems, like monorails, and offer huge market potential in the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the monorail system market that have been covered are Alstom, Hitachi Rail, Rostek, Storee Construction Co., Atlas Anchor Systems, Pentanova, AFE Crane, Munck Cranes, Metreel, Mese Group.The market analytics report segments the monorail system market as follows:.By TypeoStraddle MonorailoSuspended Monorail.By AutonomyoSemi-AutonomousoCompletely AutonomousoManual.By Propulsion TypeoElectric MonorailoMaglev Monorail.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Alstom.Hitachi Rail.Rostek.Storee Construction Co..Atlas Anchor Systems.Pentanova.AFE Crane.Munck Cranes.Metreel.Mese GroupExplore More Reports:.Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market:.Automotive Sensor Market:.Railway Equipment Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.