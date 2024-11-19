Japan To Be Country Partner Of 25Th Hornbill Festival In Nagaland

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Kohima, Nov 19 (IANS) Japan to be the country partner of the 10-day long 25th edition of Hornbill Festival beginning in Nagaland from December 1, officials said on Tuesday.

An official said that Nagaland Chief Neiphiu Rio and his cabinet colleagues along with senior officials held a meeting with Takashi Ariyoshi, Deputy Chief of Mission and Mayumi Tsubakimoto, First Secretary, Embassy of Japan, New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed the upcoming Hornbill Festival.

The official said that both the Nagaland and the Japanese Embassy in India have announced that Japan would be the Partner Country for the forthcoming Hornbill Festival.

According to the official, Japan will be participating in various sectors including cultural performances, capacity building and workshops in handicrafts and bamboo products through Japanese resource persons, master craft persons and world-famous musicians.

Both sides hoped that the rich legacy and long-term relationship would further strengthen and contribute towards closer cooperation between the two countries, he said.

The Chief Minister appreciated that Toyota, an international Japanese corporate would also be participating in the festival with collaborative strategies with the state government, specifically the Task Force for Music & Arts (TAFMA).

The state government earlier announced that the United Kingdom, through Wales, will be the other Partner Country for the Hornbill Festival.

Since December 2000, the Hornbill Festival has been held at the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama, 12 km from Kohima.

Known as the“Festival of Festivals,” this grand event not only showcases the rich traditions and heritage of Nagaland but also brings together the diverse tribes of the state in a symphony of colours, sounds, and dances.

Named after the majestic hornbill bird, which holds a significant place in the folklore of the Naga tribes, the festival has grown in stature over the years to become one of India's premier cultural events.

Each of Nagaland's recognised tribes participates, showcasing their unique customs, attire, and practices.

With a population of two million (tribals constitute 86.5 per cent), Nagaland has 17 tribes and all the tribes have their own festivals.

Visitors can witness traditional dances, music performances, indigenous games, and crafts exhibitions that provide a window into the life and culture of the Naga people.