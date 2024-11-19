Kay Radio & Electronics Services Joins MCA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MCA Expands to Louisiana and Presence in Eastern Texas

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the of Kay & Services, Inc ("d/b/a Kay Radio"), a communications solutions leader in central Louisiana and eastern Texas.

Implementing innovative uses of the radio spectrum, Kay Radio, Inc. provides reliable communication solutions for every type of organization, from public safety agencies, to agricultural and small business, to mission-critical emergency responders.

An authorized Motorola dealer since 1959, Kay Radio is the leading provider of hand-held portable, mobile, two-way voice, and wireless communication solutions in the region. Their three locations service a diverse customer base from public safety agencies, agricultural and small business, to mission-critical emergency responders.

Sixty-five years ago, Glenroy and Frances Weishuhn opened Kay Radio & Electronics in Alexandria, Louisiana and joined the Motorola Partner family. Since then, the company has grown with great success and their children, Dale & Glenda, led the company to where it is today.

"We wanted our family company to continue and be led by an established organization that has the same mindset that we have today. Our employees are our greatest asset, and MCA shares that same mindset," said Dale Weishuhn. "We look forward to being part of a larger organization that will let us grow even more and have access to a wider variety of products and services."

Vince Foody, CEO of MCA,

commented, "Kay Radio has more than sixty-five years of experience supporting public safety and commercial customers in the region. Their reputation is unmatched, and this partnership further supports our commitment to a service-first culture."

The addition of Kay Radio expands MCA's national footprint in the region.



About MCA -

Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA) provides wireless communication, data and security solutions that enhance the safety, security, and efficiency of workplaces across the nation. Customers trust us to provide a portfolio of turn-key systems, products, and services - including two-way radio communications, vehicle uplift, security video and access control systems, BDA/DAS, remote monitoring, GPS tracking, SCADA, dispatch, mass notification, and point-to-point wireless networks. Our more than 65,000 customers span industries such as public safety, commercial, manufacturing, education, healthcare, utilities, and government. In addition to being the largest Motorola partner in the U.S., MCA has strategic partnerships with over 1,000 major manufacturers to offer an extensive portfolio of products and technologies.





Media Contact:

Lauren Santilli

864-504-7869

[email protected]

SOURCE Mobile Communications America

