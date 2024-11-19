New Nat'l Guard Chief Grateful For Kuwait Amir's Trust
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's National Guard chief sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah on Tuesday thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his trust as the former assumes his new role, saying he would do his utmost to develop the military body.
Vowing to live up to the Political leadership's expectations, he said their trust would drive him forward in his quest to propel the Kuwaiti National Guard to new heights, he was cited as saying in a statement after meeting with senior officials from the military body, all of whom congratulated him on his new post.
National Guard personnel will remain steadfast, alongside their partners from across state bodies, in their efforts to safeguard the nation's best interests, he underlined. (end)
