Shincheonji's Zion Christian Mission Center Holds Graduation Of 111,628

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shincheonji Church of Jesus held the 'Zion Christian Mission Center 115th Class 110,000 Unified Graduation Ceremony' on October 30, 2024, at the Shincheonji Cheongju Church, graduating 111,628 individuals. The event, initially set at a different venue, was relocated due to a last-minute cancellation by the Korea Organization. International graduates and religious leaders from around the world attended.

During the graduation ceremony, Chairman Lee Man-hee said, "Shincheonji Church of Jesus has mastered the entire Bible, including the Book of Revelation. How proud and wonderful is that?" He emphasized, "Do not condemn or persecute one another. Let's cooperate and help each other to make our country a truly shining nation."

At the ceremony, about 10,000 international graduates and more than 1,000 religious leaders from both domestic and overseas attended. Among the graduates, 3,377 pastors graduated, and currently, there are 6,203 pastors enrolled at the Zion Christian Mission Center.

General Overseer Lee Man-hee congratulated the graduates, saying, "The Bible says that the tree of life bears twelve kinds of fruit each month. You are the very embodiment of that."

He also added, "You must be thankful for the church that raised you. It is through that church that you received the Word and grace," and explained, "Where you attend church is a matter of personal freedom, but what is important is to teach the people who do not know the Word, to learn together, and grow."

Finally, he urged, "Since you have graduated, I hope you will give the Word you learned freely to others. This is the essence and expression of gratitude as a believer who has received grace. Never insult or curse anyone. Even if you are persecuted, let's continue doing good deeds."

After receiving their certificates, the representative graduate, Mr. Kang, who had pastored for 25 years in the Presbyterian Church of Korea and is currently running his own church, shared his thoughts: "After deciding to properly understand the truth, I became deeply immersed in the teachings of the Zion Christian Mission Center just three days after enrolling, and immediately began preaching with the words I had learned. The congregation was so joyful while listening to my sermons, and seeing that, I received deeper grace and inspiration."

He also said, "After signing an MOU with Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the congregation's participation in worship, evangelism, and volunteer work became more joyful and active, and the church regained vitality." He added, "On the 11th, all the members confidently changed the signboard to Shincheonji Church of Jesus."

