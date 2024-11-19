Dersecur And TOYO Corporation Announce Strategic Partnership To Launch Application Security Solution Derscanner In Japan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DerSecur and TOYO partner to introduce DerScanner in Japan, enhancing software security for key industries in a rapidly digitizing market.

- Dan Chernov, CEO of DerScannerCHUO-KU, JAPAN, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DerSecur , a global leader in application security solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with TOYO Corporation , one of Japan's foremost firms, to bring the DerScanner application security testing to the Japanese market. This agreement not only marks a milestone in DerSecur's expansion but also supports Japan's need for robust cybersecurity in an increasingly digital landscape.With a sharp rise in digital transformation across sectors like finance, healthcare, public services, and retail, organizations now face heightened security threats that require advanced protective measures. The DerScanner platform offers a comprehensive solution, enabling companies to detect and mitigate software vulnerabilities early in the development cycle-saving time, reducing costs, and improving application security.Revolutionizing Application Security with DerScannerDerScanner combines static and dynamic software analysis, binary analysis, and open-source software inspection into a single, streamlined platform. Using an AI-driven vulnerability filter, DerScanner prioritizes risks based on severity and response urgency, helping to eliminate false positives and ensure more accurate detection. With support for 43 programming languages, DerScanner seamlessly integrates into CI/CD pipelines, allowing developers to catch security issues from the earliest stages of development.“Japan is a key market for us, and we are thrilled to have TOYO Corporation as a trusted partner in this mission,” said Dan Chernov, CEO of DerScanner.“Together, we aim to empower organizations across Japan to secure their digital assets efficiently and proactively.”TOYO Corporation: Pioneering Innovation in CybersecurityTOYO Corporation, renowned for its cutting-edge measurement technology, has expanded its portfolio to address the growing needs of the cybersecurity sector. As Japan's first distributor of DerScanner, TOYO will provide expert support to customers in implementing DerScanner's comprehensive testing capabilities, aiding the development of safer digital environments.“We are excited to introduce DerScanner to Japan,” stated Mitsuru Onodera, Director, Executive VP of TOYO Corporation.“This tool represents the future of security testing, providing organizations with the ability to manage risks at every stage of software development. TOYO is committed to contributing to Japan's digital security landscape by bringing the most innovative solutions to our clients.”Debut at EdgeTech+ 2024DerScanner will make its debut in Japan at EdgeTech+ 2024, where attendees can experience firsthand its groundbreaking features and capabilities. The event, taking place from November 20-22, 2024, at Pacifico Yokohama, will feature DerScanner in the Edge Security Zone, highlighting its relevance to the future of cybersecurity in Japan.About DerSecurFounded in 2011, DerSecur has been at the forefront of application security, continually evolving to meet the needs of a rapidly changing digital landscape. With a team of 70 security experts, DerSecur's flagship product, DerScanner, is trusted by organizations across 45 countries for its robust analysis capabilities and innovative AI-driven security.About TOYO CorporationTOYO Corporation (Head Office: Tokyo, Japan) contributes to technological innovations as a leading provider of advanced measurement solutions. Through its variety of business segments - Sustainable Energy, Automobile Solutions, e-Mobility, ICT (Information and Communication Technologies), EMC (Electromagnetic Compatibility) & Antenna Systems, Software Quality & Productivity, Ocean Defense and Security, Information Security, and Life Science, the company is focused on providing solutions to emerging markets such as clean energy and autonomous vehicle development. TOYO also makes significant R&D investments to develop in-house technologies and products, and its growth strategies include investing in new business, conducting M&A, and developing its market presence in global markets. By making available the most advanced market-based solutions, TOYO is at the forefront of helping to shape a safe and environmentally-friendly society and develop industries.For more information, please visit the company's website atFor more information about DerScanner, please visit DerSecur's website at or stop by the TOYO Corporation booth at EdgeTech+ 2024 in the Edge Security Zone.

