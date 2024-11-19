Nutella® Is Partnering With Hallmark Channel To Share The Love This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The beloved hazelnut spread will be featured in the new original Hallmark movie, Deck the Walls, giving families a delicious new recipe to bake together

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutella ® is sharing the love with families this holiday season by teaming up with holiday force, Hallmark Channel, to foster connections through baking. As part of this partnership, Nutella will be featured in a new original movie coming to Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas, Deck the Walls , premiering on Hallmark Channel on Friday, November 29 at 8PM/ET.

The holidays are a time to celebrate connections with loved ones and for countless families across the country that bond is celebrated through baking holiday desserts together. Nutella is taking this timeless tradition to television screens nationwide with actors Ashley Greene, Wes Brown and Danny Pellegrino, who come together to bake delectable Holiday Cutout Cookies with Nutella as a family in Deck the Walls.



"What better way to celebrate this season of togetherness than by partnering with the go-to channel for holiday movies, Hallmark, to inspire families to bond in the kitchen with a delicious new recipe," said Noah Szporn, Senior Vice President of Spreads, Ferrero North America. "I can't wait to tune into the premiere and bake with my own family and hope many do the same to create special memories at home with Nutella."

"We're excited to have Nutella be a part of one of our newest movies and give our viewers a new way to share the love with one another through a recipe we think families will enjoy," said Ed Georger, EVP of Ad Sales, Hallmark Media.

The Holiday Cutout Cookies with Nutella recipe is easy to follow! Ingredients include:



3 cups all-purpose flour

1⁄2 tsp. salt

1 cup granulated sugar

1 1⁄4 cup salted butter at room temperature

1 large egg

2 tsp. vanilla extract 1 tbsp. Nutella per cookie

Directions:



In a medium bowl, whisk together flour and salt.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat sugar and butter on medium speed until light and fluffy (about three minutes). Beat in egg and vanilla until well combined.

With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the flour mixture to the bowl, mixing until combined.

Turn the dough out onto a work surface and divide it in half. Shape each piece into a flat disk. Wrap each disk tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour, until cold, or up to three days.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out one disk of dough to a thickness of 1⁄4 inch (1⁄2 cm). Using a cookie cutter, cut out shapes and carefully transfer them to the cookie sheet, space shaped cookies about one inch (2 1⁄2 cm) apart. Repeat the process with more dough until both cookie sheets are full.

With the decorative cookie cutter of your choice, make cutouts in half of your baked cookies.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Switch positions of cookie sheets halfway through, then remove when cookies are lightly browned. Let cookies cool on cookie sheets for 10 minutes, then carefully transfer cookies to wire racks to cool completely before decorating. Once completely cooled, spread Nutella on one cookie and top with a cutout cookie like a sandwich. Repeat for each cookie and enjoy!

In addition to

Nutella's partnership with Hallmark, the brand is hosting a Nutella Holiday Recipe "Guess the Movie" Trivia on Instagram . Beginning Monday, November 18, Nutella will release a series of new recipes on its social channels and encourage consumers to connect the festive recipe with an iconic holiday movie. Some fans who guess correctly may even receive a surprise from the brand.

For more information, visit Nutella on Instagram and get inspired to use Nutella in your delicious holiday baking at

ABOUT NUTELLA ®

Nutella was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide and has expanded to offer delicious snacks filled with creamy Nutella, including Nutella Biscuits, Nutella B-ready, and Nutella & Go.

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram.

