Great Rock Capital Provides A $50 Million Credit Facility To Basic Fun!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Working Capital to Support Increased Demand and Growth

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle lending, today announced that they have provided a $50 million exit financing to Basic Fun!, an leader in the design, development, and marketing of branded toys and imaginative play products to the retail and family entertainment channels. Popular products include such iconic brands as Care Bears, TONKA Trucks, and K'NEX.

Basic Fun! successfully completed a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring, in which Great Rock provided a $50 million debtor-in-possession financing prior to the closing of the $50 million exit facility. The revolving exit facility will enhance the company's liquidity and operating flexibility to support strong business demand.



"We very much appreciate Great Rock's continued support of Basic Fun! as we look to invest in our business organically and through mergers and acquisitions for robust near term and long-term growth," said Jay Foreman, founder and CEO of Basic Fun!. "We promised the market that this restructuring would be quick, smooth, and a positive event for our partners and the company. Great Rock played an important part in making that so."

"The Basic Fun! management team worked diligently to complete a strategic restructuring that substantially strengthened its balance sheet and will position the company to capitalize on the increased demand for their products," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "We look forward to working with Jay and his team as they execute on their strategic growth initiatives and accelerate the expansion of the platform."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company that specializes in serving the needs of middle market companies across the United States and Canada. The Company provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions that maximize liquidity and provide growth capital. The senior secured credit facilities offered by the firm range in size from $10MM to $100MM and include working capital, term-heavy, and term-only loan structures not provided by traditional commercial lenders. The firm has significant capital commitments from its partners, a private equity business and a large institutional investor. To learn more, visit

About Basic Fun, Inc.

Basic Fun! is a dynamic global designer and marketer of classic, innovative children's entertainment products which strive to bring smiles to people of all ages. The Company has renowned iconic brands and a broad product portfolio that are featured in over 50,000 brick and mortar locations and online retail distribution points by 2,500+ leading retailers, distributors, and family entertainment venues in over 60 countries worldwide.

Basic Fun! is dedicated to enriching lives and creating unforgettable moments through imaginative play. Basic Fun!'s global headquarters is located in Boca Raton, FL and also has offices in the UK and Hong Kong. For more information, visit basicfun .

Great Rock Capital Contact:

Jenn Cronin, Managing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Great Rock Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED