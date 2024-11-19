Integral Molecular Awarded $2.7 Million To Advance The Membrane Proteome Arraytm Towards FDA-Qualification As A Drug Development Tool

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, a leader in antibody discovery and characterization, has been awarded $2.7 million by the

NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot (CRP) Program. This funding will support FDA-qualification of Integral Molecular's Membrane Proteome ArrayTM (MPA), a next-generation that provides critical safety data required for Investigational New Drug (IND) filings of biologic drugs. The MPA is a cell-based protein array designed for specificity testing of antibody-based therapeutics and the only that screens for specificity using native protein conformations.

Integral Molecular's recently published data show that up to one-third of antibody drugs have non-specific binding, and suggests that off-target binding is a significant cause of drug failure (Norden et al., 2024 ). Non-specific binding was detected even for drugs currently on the market that were previously screened using tissue cross-reactivity (TCR), an older and less precise technology. The new NIH funding will support efforts to validate the MPA as a more accurate alternative to TCR.

"We thank the NIH for their ongoing commitment to advancing drug safety tools. Their continued support-from early-stage grants to this advanced-stage CRP award-has been essential in making our Membrane Proteome Array the industry standard for in vitro specificity testing of biologics."

– Benjamin Doranz, CEO, Integral Molecular

MPA processes are ISO 9001 certified, and the technology is under FDA review

for qualification as a Drug Development Tool (DDT). Once qualified within its context-of-use, DDTs can be relied upon in IND, NDA, or BLA applications without needing the FDA to reconsider and reconfirm their suitability. The newly awarded CRP funds will support the company's ISO 9001 commitment to quality assurance, continuous process improvement, and the MPA's pathway to qualification.

is the industry leader in creating transformative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 20+ years of experience focused on membrane proteins, viruses, and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 600 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

