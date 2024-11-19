Klika Tech Wins Two 2024 Iot Edge Computing Excellence Awards From Iot Evolution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Klika Tech honored with Two 2024 IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Awards for Exceptional Innovation

- Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika TechMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Klika Tech, a global solutions and consulting leader delivering innovative Embedded, Cloud and Edge Computing solutions, today announced that the Subeca Smart Water Meter, and aicas' cloud-based Edge Device Management Portal (EDP), Co-Created with Klika Tech have both received 2024 Edge Computing Excellence Awards from IoT Evolution World, the leading website covering the Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace.This award recognizes the companies emerging as leaders in the growing edge computing space. Companies selected for this award have proven that their products and solutions are enabling advanced IoT deployments by offering edge solutions that bring real-time computing, data availability, analytics, AI, and machine learning to edge devices.“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate Klika Tech for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry,” said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World.“It is my pleasure to recognize both Subeca and aicas for their innovative solutions that earned Klika Tech the 2024 IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award twice,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.“I look forward to seeing even more innovation from Klika Tech in the future.”Klika Tech Co-Created Subeca BLINC, a solution offered by Subeca, that equips any new or existing water meter device with an IoT connection. This RF solution connects a cost-effective smart water meter device via Amazon Sidewalk, local Bluetooth® and long-range (LoRa) connections to smartphones, tablets, and the AWS cloud.aicas and Klika Tech collaborated to develop a cutting-edge portal utilizing AWS, aimed at offering seamless management of multiple edge devices. The solution optimizes operations, ensuring scalability, and provides centralized control, enabling flexible, dynamic software deployment and application lifecycle management, transforming the efficiency of IoT infrastructures.“We cannot thank the IoT Evolution judges enough and are thrilled to have been selected as winners in the 2024 IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Awards.” said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika Tech.“Klika was like an extension of our in-house engineering team. With a dedicated project manager and knowledgeable team to guide us to our solution, they delivered a custom firmware module, and catered to all our needs." Matthew Froncillo, Vice President Engineering, Subeca"We're thrilled to be honored with the 2024 IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award. Klika Tech has been an important and strong partner for aicas in helping to make a cloud-based device management portal a reality and in opening up new revenue streams through new product solutions.” stated Dr. James J. Hunt, Founder, CEO and CTO, aicas.The mission of the IoT Evolution Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the globe.About Klika TechKlika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, Life Sciences, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit or email us at ....link to original publication

