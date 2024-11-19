Zelensky Announces Creation Of Ministry For Unification Of Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced plans to establish a "Ministry for the Unification of Ukrainians" to strengthen policies for engaging with Ukrainians abroad and stressed that a candidate for the new ministry's leadership would be nominated by the end of the year.

Zelensky made this announcement while presenting Ukraine's Internal Resilience Plan in the Verkhovna Rada, according to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine requires institutional strengthening of its policies toward Ukrainians abroad, encompassing all waves of migration. We must create a central executive body -- a for the Unification of Ukrainians -- that will focus solely on the affairs of our global multi-million Ukrainian community. By the end of the year, we will nominate a candidate for the position of minister for [parliamentary] approval," he said.

Zelensky highlighted the need to revamp Ukraine's diplomatic service, with significant changes expected by the year's end.

"This involves various aspects of our diplomacy, including financial and personnel matters. We are working on these changes in collaboration with the Minister of Foreign Affairs. By the end of the year, replacements will be made within the corps of Ukrainian ambassadors, with particular focus on G7 countries. Additionally, all ambassadorial vacancies will be filled by the end of the year," he said.

Earlier, Zelensky emphasized the importance of complementing Ukraine's victory plan with a comprehensive strategy to ensure internal stability. This includes strengthening the front lines, bolstering the defense industry, securing the economy and financial systems, enhancing the information space, ensuring justice, improving regional governance, and other critical sectors.

Photo: Verkhovna Rada