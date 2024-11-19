CYPFER Expands Global Presence With New LATAM Headquarters In Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CYPFER, a leader in recovery and incident response, is pleased to announce the opening of its new LATAM headquarters in Mexico City. This strategic expansion strengthens CYPFER's ability to provide immediate, on-the-ground support across Latin America, delivering the highest standards of cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and recovery-led incident response to organizations in the region.

“With our LATAM headquarters, CYPFER reaffirms its commitment to protecting businesses and critical infrastructure across Latin America,” said Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER.“We are deeply invested in this region, and having a dedicated office in Mexico allows us to respond faster and more effectively to local clients, backed by a team that understands the unique cyber landscape in Latin America. This is not just an expansion-it's a pledge to work shoulder-to-shoulder with LATAM organizations, offering them the same level of cybersecurity certainty we bring to clients worldwide.”

Over the past several years, CYPFER has supported numerous clients in Latin America, building an extensive track record of success in managing complex cyber incidents. The new LATAM headquarters, staffed by an expert team with deep knowledge of local threat actors and industry-specific vulnerabilities, reinforces CYPFER's commitment to providing proactive and responsive support for clients in this rapidly evolving digital environment.

The Mexico City office marks a significant milestone in CYPFER's global growth strategy, enabling the firm to expand its comprehensive suite of services-from cyber risk assessment to full-scale incident response-across Latin America. By establishing a strong local presence, CYPFER ensures that LATAM clients benefit from the same recovery-focused, 24/7 support that distinguishes CYPFER as a trusted leader in cyber defense.

Contact Information:

Andrea Vega

LATAM Head

CYPFER

Address: Av. Presidente Masaryk 111, Piso 1 Col. Polanco V Seccion,

Del. Miguel Hidalgo, Ciudad de México, C.P. 11560

Phone: +52 55 6826 3110

Email: ...

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a global leader in recovery-led incident response, dedicated to providing organizations with Cyber CertaintyTM. With headquarters across the globe, CYPFER operates 24/7 with offices worldwide, offering end-to-end cyber defense services, including ransomware response, digital forensics, threat intelligence, and incident recovery. With a proven track record of managing thousands of cyber incidents across industries, CYPFER is uniquely positioned to deliver rapid, effective solutions that minimize downtime and safeguard critical assets. Trusted by businesses, carriers, and legal professionals globally, CYPFER's mission is to restore operations and confidence through expert guidance and unwavering support.

For more information, visit .

Liz Sweet

CYPFER

email us here

