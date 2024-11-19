Russia's Drone Strike On Hlukhiv: 10 Killed, 13 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from Russia's drone strike on Hlukhiv, Sumy region, on November 18 has grown to ten.

That is according to the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.

“The death toll from an enemy strike on Hlukhiv, Sumy region, has grown to ten. A child is among the victims,” the report says.

The number of those has increased to 13, including three children.

People may still be trapped under the rubble of a partially destroyed dormitory building.

Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble and search for people.

As Ukrinform reported, late on November 18, Russian forces struck a dormitory in Hlukhiv with two attack drones.

Photo: State Emergency Service