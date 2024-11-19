Russia's Drone Strike On Hlukhiv: 10 Killed, 13 Injured
Date
11/19/2024 5:11:52 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from Russia's drone strike on Hlukhiv, Sumy region, on November 18 has grown to ten.
That is according to the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.
“The death toll from an enemy strike on Hlukhiv, Sumy region, has grown to ten. A child is among the victims,” the report says.
The number of those injured has increased to 13, including three children.
People may still be trapped under the rubble of a partially destroyed dormitory building.
Read also:
Russian army
kills 592 children in Ukraine
Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble and search for people.
As Ukrinform reported, late on November 18, Russian forces struck a dormitory in Hlukhiv with two attack drones.
Photo: State Emergency Service
MENAFN19112024000193011044ID1108901108
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.