OIC-CERT and Huawei Join Forces to Strengthen Cybersecurity for OIC Member States

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 November, 2024–OIC-CERT (Organization of The Islamic Cooperation – Computer Emergency Response Teams) and Huawei announced a strategic collaboration plan to strengthen cybersecurity for OIC member states. The announcement came during a high-level strategic meeting at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen, China, attended by OIC-CERT board members from Oman, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Brunei, and Egypt, alongside leaders from Huawei's Global Cyber Security and Privacy Office.

The partnership will focus on building cybersecurity frameworks, standards, and best practices that are in line with global advances in important sectors such as 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and post-quantum cryptography. These measures will be crucial for protecting OIC members' digital transformation journeys and building a mature and trustworthy digital economy. These frameworks will cement OIC-CERT's influence in the global cybersecurity environment and establish it as a reliable leader and collaborator.



Eng. Badar Al Salehi, Chair of the OIC-CERT and Director General of the Oman CERT said, “Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and partnerships with leading global ICT leaders like Huawei are essential to building a safer and more secure digital future for all. We are confident that this collaboration with Huawei will significantly contribute to strengthening the cyber resilience of OIC member states and fostering a more secure digital ecosystem for our citizens and businesses."

The strategic meeting provided a platform for in-depth discussions on global cybersecurity trends, including the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks, the evolving threat landscape in the face of emerging technologies, and the importance of international cooperation in addressing these challenges. The meeting also reviewed the existing collaboration between OIC-CERT and Huawei in 5G and cloud security, laying the groundwork for a more impactful and comprehensive partnership moving forward.

"As cyber threats become more sophisticated and widespread, collaboration is crucial for creating a secure and resilient digital world," said Sean Yang, Huawei Global Cyber Security and Privacy Officer. "This strategic partnership with OIC-CERT underscores Huawei's commitment to sharing its expertise and practice to empower OIC member states with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape."



The collaboration will also include cybersecurity training programs based on Huawei's extensive experiences and best practices. These programs will be tailored for selected OIC member states, contributing to enhanced cybersecurity awareness and capacity building within the region.

“This strategic collaboration represents a significant step towards achieving the shared vision of ‘Cybersecurity partnership to strengthen self-reliance in cyberspace’. added Eng. Badar. By combining Huawei's cutting-edge technological expertise with OIC-CERT's regional leadership, the collaboration paves the way for a more secure and resilient digital future across the OIC community. This partnership will empower OIC member states to confidently embrace the opportunities of the digital age while effectively mitigating emerging cyber threats.





