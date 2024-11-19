عربي


Innofactor Plc: Notification Of Major Holdings In Accordance With Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Finnish Securities Markets Act


11/19/2024 2:15:46 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innofactor Plc Major shareholder announcements November 19, 2024, at 9:00 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc has on November 18, 2024, received a notification from Protector Forsikring ASA under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which Protector Forsikring ASA's direct holding in Innofactor's shares decreased below the 5 percent threshold.

Total positions of Protector Forsikring ASA according to the notification:


 % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.0000
0.0000 36,343,691
Positions of previous notification
(if applicable) 		5.0108
5.0108


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009007637 0
0.0000
SUBTOTAL A 0 0.0000


Espoo November 19, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Eija Theis, General Counsel

Additional information:
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 44 343 4278
...

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy.
#ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles #BeTheRealYou


